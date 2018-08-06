Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 30.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 68.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.55. Verastem Inc has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Verastem news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

