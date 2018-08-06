Barings LLC Buys 103,999 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,999 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $248,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PK shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts opened at $32.08 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $33.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

