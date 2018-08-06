Barclays Reiterates €11.40 Price Target for Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3)

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.40 ($13.41) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. equinet set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.93 ($15.21).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €11.57 ($13.61) on Friday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

