Barclays Increases Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Price Target to $123.00

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

DATA opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $317,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,620 shares in the company, valued at $27,675,324.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,241 shares of company stock worth $27,581,228. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

