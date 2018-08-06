Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 266 ($3.49) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.37 ($2.99).

Shares of Barclays traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00), hitting GBX 188.74 ($2.48), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 17,654,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

