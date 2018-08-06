Banyan Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012700 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,873,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.