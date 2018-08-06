Bankex Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.95 Million (BKX)

Bankex (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bankex token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene and IDEX. Bankex has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bankex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bankex has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00374742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00195412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bankex Profile

Bankex was first traded on July 11th, 2017. Bankex’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,376,809 tokens. The official website for Bankex is bankex.com/en . The official message board for Bankex is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for Bankex is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bankex’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bankex

Bankex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankex using one of the exchanges listed above.

