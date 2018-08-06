Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.34 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.