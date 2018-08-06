Bank of Montreal Can Invests $4.99 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 841,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 218,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,072,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 127,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.23.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $128.22 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

