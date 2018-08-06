Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line opened at $49.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,259,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,554 shares of company stock worth $1,913,001 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

