Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 39,625 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 115,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $139.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $140.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

