Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 516.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 76.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $32.95.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.73%.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,525,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

