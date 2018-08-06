Bank of America Raises Pluralsight (PS) Price Target to $30.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. First Analysis began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

PS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,475. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

