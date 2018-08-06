Bank of America Cuts Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Price Target to $11.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum traded down $0.03, reaching $8.57, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 31,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,614. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $168,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 52.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

