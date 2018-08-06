Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Receives Hold Rating from Brean Capital

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Brean Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank traded up $0.10, hitting $33.30, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,746. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 29,870.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

