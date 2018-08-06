Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Baidu by 19.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Baidu by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 310,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Baidu opened at $235.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

