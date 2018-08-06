Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Receives GBX 901.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 905.91 ($11.90).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.55) to GBX 950 ($12.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.88) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Lucy Dimes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 696 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,723.30). Also, insider John Davies sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.26), for a total value of £151,260.50 ($198,739.32).

Babcock International Group traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09), hitting GBX 709.20 ($9.32), during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 604 ($7.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a GBX 22.65 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $6.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

