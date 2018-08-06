Baader Bank Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for AXA (CS)

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. UBS Group set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.98 ($31.74).

Shares of CS opened at €22.80 ($26.82) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

