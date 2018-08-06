B. Riley Comments on CBS Co. Common Stock’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CBS)

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report issued on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the media conglomerate will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock’s FY2018 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

CBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

CBS Co. Common Stock opened at $53.16 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $3,864,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 10,000 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock worth $17,823,897. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 430.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About CBS Co. Common Stock

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

