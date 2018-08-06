B. Riley Analysts Give Enphase Energy (ENPH) a $8.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.21.

Enphase Energy traded down $0.34, hitting $5.36, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 3,689,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

