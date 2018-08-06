Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 296,972 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global traded up $0.70, hitting $16.00, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

