AXT Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Dougherty & Co issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

AXT stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

