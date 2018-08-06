Axcelis Technologies’ (ACLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) in a report released on Friday. Benchmark currently has a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

