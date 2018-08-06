AXA (CS) PT Set at €28.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €28.70 ($33.76) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.98 ($31.74).

Shares of AXA opened at €22.80 ($26.82) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

