Aviva PLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $256,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,773 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International opened at $128.19 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

