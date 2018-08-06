Aviva PLC Sells 4,589 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of SunTrust Banks worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,450,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $72.14 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

