Avinger (AVGR) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avinger earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 44.8008745186745 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Avinger traded down $0.15, reaching $1.24, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,055. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.69. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($4.53). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

