AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $15.55 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 166,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.55. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 236,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan acquired 184,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $392,301.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 747,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,113. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

