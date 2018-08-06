Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avadel Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2435938187537 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.21, hitting $6.02, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 210,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $683,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

