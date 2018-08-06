AurumCoin Price Reaches $37.62 on Top Exchanges (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $496.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for $37.62 or 0.00540373 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00379207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00195208 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000756 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,987 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.