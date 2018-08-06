Auctus Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Auctus has a market cap of $1.86 million and $3,110.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auctus

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,697,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

