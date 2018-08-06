Astro Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Astro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00011681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astro has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astro has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $280.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00378084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00196756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Astro Token Profile

Astro’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital . Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital . Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap . The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital

Astro Token Trading

Astro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

