Assurant (AIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Assurant opened at $108.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

