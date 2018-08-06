Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Assurant and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

