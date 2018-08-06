Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.
Shares of AIZ stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.
In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.
