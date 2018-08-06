Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,260,000 after buying an additional 1,564,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,954,000 after buying an additional 320,062 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,838,000 after buying an additional 242,560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,803,000 after buying an additional 930,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,552,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,485,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. opened at $41.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

