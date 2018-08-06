Assetmark Inc. Has $16.93 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,544,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,641,000 after acquiring an additional 630,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,809,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 335,789 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

