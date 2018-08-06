Assetmark Inc. Buys 240,655 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 147,641.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,822,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,863,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,376,000 after purchasing an additional 343,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,474,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,994,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $90.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4963 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

