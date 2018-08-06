ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ASE INDL HLDG C/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7372237061485 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get ASE INDL HLDG C/S alerts:

NYSE:ASX opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.11. ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for ASE INDL HLDG C/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE INDL HLDG C/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.