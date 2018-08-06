Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $613,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.