Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by National Securities in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “ For 2Q18 ARCC posted core NII/share of $0.42, a penny ahead of our estimate and two north of consensus. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.39/share from $0.38/share and we expect that the dividend will be bumped up by another penny in 3Q19.



 Although we expect core NII to be comfortably ahead of the new dividend level we note that Ares recognizes fee income up-front and thus needs a meaningful buffer between core NII and the dividend in the event originations slow and capital structuring fees decline significantly.



 Ares has multiple tailwinds for effective yield increases and thus NIM improvement. Firstly, we expect the company to continue to rotate out of ACAS assets and into higher-yielding ARCC direct originations. At 6/30/18, the company had $1.47 billion of ACAS assets remaining with a weighted average yield of 7.26% compared with $1.56 billion and a weighted average yield of 7.69% the quarter prior.



 Secondly, we also expect the company to prioritize capital allocation to its SDLP (senior direct lending program). The SDLP had a yield by cost of 15.0% in 2Q18, unchanged Q/Q and comprised 5.2% of the portfolio at cost at quarter-end. We project the SDLP to be 8.2% of the portfolio at cost in 4Q18 and 14.2% in 4Q19.



 ARCC’s NAV/share increased to $17.06 from $16.84 Q/Q on the back of more realized and unrealized gains largely pertaining to ACAS assets. We expect Ares to post double-digit economic returns for both 2018 and 2019 as a result of the steady NAV/share increases we expect to continue.



 We are revising our 2018 core NII/share estimate to $1.64 from $1.65 and our 2019 core NII/share estimate to $1.74 from $1.77 and maintaining our BUY rating and $19 price target.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

ARCC opened at $17.29 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $12,145,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

