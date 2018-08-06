Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 321.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.03, hitting $37.85, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 686,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

