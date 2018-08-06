Ardelyx (ARDX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ardelyx earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9489459300574 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Ardelyx traded up $0.35, reaching $4.20, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,717. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director Gordon Ringold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

