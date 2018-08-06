ArcelorMittal (MT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MT. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ArcelorMittal traded down $0.61, reaching $31.47, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 93,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,672. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.31. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.11%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

