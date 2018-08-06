Aqua America Inc (WTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will post sales of $233.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.10 million and the lowest is $223.61 million. Aqua America posted sales of $215.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year sales of $853.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.00 million to $881.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $897.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

WTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,925,000 after buying an additional 377,415 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America traded up $0.47, hitting $37.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 424,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

