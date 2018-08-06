Aptiv (APTV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2018 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Aptiv was given a new $113.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Aptiv was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Aptiv was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “APTV is currently trading at 15.7x consensus the company’s 5-year average forward P/E of 12.3x. On an EV/ EBITDA basis, APTV trades at 10.7x FY2, compared to the company’s 5-year average of 8.4x.””

7/20/2018 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aptiv’s investments in advanced technology, acquisitions and collaborations are helping to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving automotive sector. With global balance of automotive production shifting toward key growth markets like China, Aptiv continues to expand its foothold in these markets by leveraging on its well-established partnerships with global OEMs. Also, the company is well poised to gain from secular trends toward connected cars. On the flip side, incremental investment, litigation and vehicle recall related costs will continue to weigh on Aptiv’s bottom-line performance. The company has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

7/10/2018 – Aptiv was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Aptiv traded up $0.06, hitting $98.51, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 68,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,264. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,848,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $666,857,000 after buying an additional 841,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,927,000 after purchasing an additional 683,337 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $49,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aptiv by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,505,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 468,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 67.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,069,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

