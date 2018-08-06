Approach Resources (AREX) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Approach Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 48.4335832388132 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AREX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. 427,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,593. The stock has a market cap of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.75. Approach Resources has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 18.38%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Approach Resources will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KLR Group cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Approach Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

