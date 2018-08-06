Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $77.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.30 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $117.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $328.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $346.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.21 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics traded down $0.55, reaching $38.87, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 31,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.46. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

