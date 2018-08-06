Apple (AAPL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the iPhone maker an impact score of 45.1653732442373 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.46.

Apple opened at $207.99 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Apple has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $208.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,022.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $6,509,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

