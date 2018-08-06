Apple (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.46.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $207.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,019.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $208.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,151,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

