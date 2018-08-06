Apple (AAPL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.46.

Shares of Apple opened at $207.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $208.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,022.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $134,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $138,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

